Arby’s sauce calligraphy is not an easy skill to learn. Luckily, like all skills, it can now be done by a computer and downloaded for free! Get the Arby’s Saucy_AF™ font and say it with sauce.
Copyright and License
Arby’s Saucy_AF Font Loader Copyright (c) 2018 Arby’s IP Holder, LLC (“Arby’s”).
You may not use this file except in compliance with the License, the terms of which are below.
- Grant of Copyright License. Subject to the terms and conditions of this License, Arby’s grants to you a non-exclusive, royalty-free, revocable copyright license to use the Arby’s Saucy_AF font (the “Font”) solely for your personal, non-commercial use (the “License”). You may not reproduce, distribute, sublicense, or sell the Font for any purpose whatsoever.
- Trademarks. This License does not grant permission to use the trade names, trademarks, service marks, or product names of Arby’s, except as required for reasonable and customary use in describing the origin of the Font.
- Disclaimer of Warranty. Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, Arby’s provides the Font on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties or conditions of PERFORMANCE, TITLE, NON-INFRINGEMENT, MERCHANTABILITY, or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. You assume any risks associated with your exercise of permissions under this License. You acknowledge that the Font may not be capable of download to, or operation with, all computers, devices or operating systems.
- Limitation of Liability. In no event and under no legal theory, whether in tort (including negligence), contract, or otherwise, unless required by applicable law (such as deliberate and grossly negligent acts), will Arby’s be liable to you for damages, including any direct, indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising as a result of this License or out of the use or inability to use the Font (including, but not limited to, damages for loss of goodwill, work stoppage, computer failure or malfunction, violation of any third party’s intellectual property rights, or any and all other commercial damages or losses), even if Arby’s has been advised of the possibility of such damages.
